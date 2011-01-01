Welcome to the Sooryodaya Foundation!
සූර්යෝදය පදනමට ඔබ සාධරයෙන් පිළිගනිමු !
MONTHLY PERMANENT INCOME FOR EVERY SRI LANKAN CITIZEN.
සෑම ශ්රී ලාංකික පුරවැසියෙකුටම මාසික ස්ථිර ආදායමක් .
EMPOWERING THE SRI LANKAN PEOPLE TO OVERCOME THE STRUGGLE OF LIFE THROUGH A STABLE INCOME AND PREPARE FOR THEIR RETIREMENT LIFE.
ස්ථාවර ආදායමක් තුළින් ජීවන අරගලය ජය ගැනීමට සහ ඔවුන්ගේ විශ්රාම ජීවිතය සූදානම් කිරීමට ශ්රී ලාංකික ජනතාව සවිබල ගැන්වීම.
ශ්රී ලාංකික ජනතාව උදෙසා අතිරේක මාසික ස්ථීර ආදායමක් හා ස්ථීර විශ්රාම වැටුපක්
By becoming a member, you have a mandate to help the Sri Lankan people socially and spiritually by boosting your economy. In Sri Lanka, it is impossible to live with one job. You will get a monthly income from us and an instant loan to increase your income.
ඔබ අපගේ සාමාජිකයෙකු වීමෙන් ඔබේ ආර්ථිකය ද ඉහල නංවමින් සමාජීය හා අධ්යාත්මික වශයෙන් ශ්රී ලාංකික ජනතාවටත් උපකාර කිරීමට වරම් හිමිවේ. ශ්රී ලංකාව තුළ එක් රැකියාවකින් ජීවත් විය නොහැක. ඒ සදහා ඔබට අපෙන් මාසික ආදායමක් වගේම ඔබේ ආදායම් ඉහල නැoවීම සදහා ක්ෂණික ණයක් හිමිවේ.
"Sooryodaya means the awakening of three kinds spiritual, social, and economic. Through this, to build a just, sustainable, compassionate social order that fulfills the basic human needs of the community through individual and collective awakening. "
DR. SUSANTHA KOSGOLLA - FOUNDER
CONTACT US - 037-3170600 / 077- 7457945
