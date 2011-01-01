By becoming a member, you have a mandate to help the Sri Lankan people socially and spiritually by boosting your economy. In Sri Lanka, it is impossible to live with one job. You will get a monthly income from us and an instant loan to increase your income.





ඔබ අපගේ සාමාජිකයෙකු වීමෙන් ඔබේ ආර්ථිකය ද ඉහල නංවමින් සමාජීය හා අධ්‍යාත්මික වශයෙන් ශ්‍රී ලාංකික ජනතාවටත් උපකාර කිරීමට වරම් හිමිවේ. ශ්‍රී ලංකාව තුළ එක් රැකියාවකින් ජීවත් විය නොහැක. ඒ සදහා ඔබට අපෙන් මාසික ආදායමක් වගේම ඔබේ ආදායම් ඉහල නැoවීම සදහා ක්ෂණික ණයක් හිමිවේ.